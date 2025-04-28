Snam completes commissioning of BW Singapore regasification unit in Ravenna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The BW Singapore regasification unit, located 8.5 kilometers offshore Ravenna, has successfully completed its commissioning within the scheduled timeframe, Trend reports via Snam.

Following the receipt of final authorizations from the relevant authorities, regasification activities are set to begin in May. The capacity will be made available through competitive auction procedures, in line with the current regulatory framework.

Purchased by Snam in July 2022, the BW Singapore unit, like the Italis LNG terminal in Piombino, has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters. With the commencement of operations at the Ravenna terminal, Italy's total regasification capacity will increase to 28 billion cubic meters per year. This volume is equivalent to the gas imported from Russia in 2021 and will cover 45% of the country’s domestic gas demand, achieved through a broader diversification of supply routes.

LNG continues to play a significant role in diversifying Italy’s energy supply. In 2024, LNG accounted for a quarter of the country’s gas demand, with 150 LNG shipments arriving at Italy’s four regasification terminals. With the opening of the Ravenna terminal, Italy now operates five LNG terminals.

This trend of increasing LNG imports is set to continue in 2025. As of now, Italy has received approximately 60 LNG tankers, half of which have come from the United States, up from about one-third in the previous year. Other shipments have arrived from Qatar and several African countries, totaling nearly 6 billion cubic meters, or around 30% of the gas volumes imported into the country.