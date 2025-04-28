China highly values ​​partnership with Azerbaijan - BRI representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ China highly values its partnership with Azerbaijan, a representative of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Deputy Secretary-General for Science and Technology of the BRI Li Renying, ​Trend reports.

Speaking at the founding conference of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) Platform in Baku, Renying emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in various sectors, including infrastructure, trade, and investment, for mutual benefit and regional prosperity.

"Azerbaijan and China share a unique and enduring friendship, built on mutual support that has withstood the test of time. This strong bond reinforces our shared goals of development, prosperity, and sustainability. Our strategic partnership is rooted in mutual respect, equality, and a common dedication to fostering a fairer world," he remarked.

The representative went on to say that China is ready to present an updated nationally recognized contribution by 2035. In recent years, China has made remarkable strides in reducing carbon emissions, increasing the share of renewable energy, expanding forest areas, improving environmental health, and cutting pollution while boosting energy efficiency.

"China is firmly committed to combating climate change and enhancing international cooperation. We deeply value our strong partnership with Azerbaijan and the broader international community. Together, we can make significant strides in creating a cleaner, greener, and more equitable world," Renying added.

