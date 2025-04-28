Global South NGO platform promises to catalyze progress towards SDGs - UN offcial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ Global South NGO Platform promises to catalyst progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs), Associate Professor at the University of Geneva, Director of the UN Geneva Program on Smart and Sustainable Cities Alexandre Hedjazi said, Trend reports.

In his address at the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World” he noted importance of considering the future beyond 2030, beyond the timeframe set by the SDGs.

"The reality is that we need to move forward with agility and a significant level of creativity. This has been made possible by the Global South NGO platform, which promises to be a catalyst for all of this," Hedjazi said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Global North.

"Don't underestimate the Global North, because there you will find many like-minded people with diverse experiences that can be used and taken into account when setting goals and building strategies," Hedjazi mentioned.

He added that local mobilization, capacity building, lobbying, and policy development are other important elements.

