Evidence confirming that Armenian political-military leadership gave order for occupation of Shusha examined at Baku Military Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. During a hearing at the Baku Military Court on Monday, several video materials regarding the occupation of the district of Shusha were screened, Trend reports.

The video materials also included various reports prepared by Armenia during the occupation.

The screened evidences featured video materials reflecting the notes by Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, nicknamed "Commando", who led the occupation of Shusha city, reflecting the occupation process and the persons who were involved in it. The video material also highlighted the detailed preparation for the occupation of Shusha.

It was noted that the plan prepared for the occupation of Shusha was presented to Vazgen Sargsyan (Armenia’s first Defense Minister - ed.), emphasizing that the plan was approved by V. Sargsyan.

Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Tuqay Rahimli, stated that these and other facts prove that the Armenian political-military leadership gave orders for the occupation of Shusha.

Other video materials screened during the hearing included the names of the individuals who led the occupation of Shusha in four directions - Samvel Babayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Valery Chichyan, Arkadi Karapetyan. According to the video material prepared by the Armenians, the purpose of the attack, along with the occupation, was to "cleanse Shusha of crawling insects”.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing for an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.