Azerbaijan’s hotel industry sees impressive revenue gains in 1Q2025
The revenues of hotels and hotel-type facilities in Azerbaijan grew by 12.1 percent in the first quarter of this year. The top revenue item (58.6 percent) fell on the room services. With 68.2 percent, Shabran was leader for the room occupancy rate.
