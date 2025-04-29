Azerbaijan sheds light on its domestic public debt's share in GDP
As of April 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s domestic public debt stood at 18 billion manat ($10.6 billion), equal to 13.8 percent of the projected GDP. This marks a decrease of 658.4 million manat ($389 million) since January. The debt includes 8.8 billion manat in government securities and 9.2 billion manat in state-guaranteed obligations.
