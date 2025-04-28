Azerbaijani gymnast awarded World Cup series winner title

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Member of the Azerbaijan National Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Nikita Simonov has been awarded by the International Gymnastics Federation, Trend reports.

He was awarded the title of World Cup series winner in rings exercises.

Yesterday, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup ended in Cairo, the capital of Egypt. Azerbaijani gymnast Simonov won the silver medal in rings exercises, scoring 14.333 points.

Simonov had previously won the Baku stage of the World Cup, and also took second place in Cottbus, Osijek and Antalya.