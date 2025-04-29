Uzbekistan, Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk unveil joint investment plans

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, met with Ruslan Kuharuk, Governor of Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, to explore new opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The convening underscored pivotal domains including mechanical engineering, metal fabrication, and digital innovation, with stakeholders articulating strategic initiatives aimed at amplifying trade, initiating collaborative investment ventures, and fortifying industrial synergies.



Furthermore, strategic initiatives were deliberated for the formulation of collaborative programs designed to enhance the skill sets of industry practitioners, thereby reinforcing the synergetic alliance between Uzbekistan and Khanty-Mansiysk.

