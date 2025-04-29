Uzbekistan, Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk unveil joint investment plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 29. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, met with Ruslan Kuharuk, Governor of Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, to explore new opportunities for collaboration, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.
The convening underscored pivotal domains including mechanical
engineering, metal fabrication, and digital innovation, with
stakeholders articulating strategic initiatives aimed at amplifying
trade, initiating collaborative investment ventures, and fortifying
industrial synergies.
Furthermore, strategic initiatives were deliberated for the formulation of collaborative programs designed to enhance the skill sets of industry practitioners, thereby reinforcing the synergetic alliance between Uzbekistan and Khanty-Mansiysk.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel