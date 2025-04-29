Azerbaijan's Aghdam launches energy infrastructure and urban dev't projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ New projects related to the energy infrastructure systems of the Phase 2 residential area in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district are set to begin, Trend reports.

The scope of work includes the installation of essential internal engineering systems—such as water supply, sewage, stormwater drainage, electricity, external lighting, roads, and sidewalks—as well as landscaping and general beautification efforts.

These initiatives are part of a broader reconstruction effort in Aghdam, as well as the neighboring Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, where work under the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has already commenced.

The agency is currently in the process of selecting a contractor to carry out the work, which is expected to cost an estimated 9.7 million manat ($5.7 million).

