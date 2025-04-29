Kazakhstan, Chinese Xinfa Group take steps toward large-scale industrial project
Yerzhan Yelekeyev, Chairman of NC "KAZAKH INVEST," met with representatives from Xinfa Group to discuss an investment project for an industrial park in Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region. The project will include mining, metallurgical facilities, renewable energy infrastructure, and eco-friendly production plants. Xinfa Group, after assessing Kazakhstan's resources, expressed readiness to proceed. The project aims to create jobs, boost related industries, and enhance the region’s export potential.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy