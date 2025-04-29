Azerbaijan's rule of law guarantees fail to grant special privileges to certain individuals for their professional activities - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan guarantees the rule of law within its sovereign territories, which doesn’t grant any special privileges to some individuals for their professional activities, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aykhan Hajizada, said in a response to the statement of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty, Trend reports.

''The human rights and fundamental freedoms are guaranteed and fully respected in the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with its national legislation and undertaken international commitments. Furthermore, these rights and freedoms are protected by the well-established judicial institutions of Azerbaijan that are acting independently in fulfillment of their missions.

Azerbaijan guarantees the rule of law within its sovereign territories, which doesn’t grant any special privileges to some individuals for their professional activities or exempt them from abiding by the requirements of the laws of the country. Thus, the individuals mentioned in the statement of the HCR have been charged with serious violations of the relevant legislation, the respective investigations have been conducted strictly following the criminal procedural code, and all their rights before the court have been fully provided,'' Hajizada noted.