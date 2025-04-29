Azerbaijan champions global growth for its regional enterprises - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ A primary goal for Azerbaijan is to help local entrepreneurs expand their products and services to international markets, said Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the Caspian Energy Club and the Group's CEO, Trend reports.

Speaking at the National Business Development Forum in Baku, Aliyev emphasized the organization's commitment to managing the Azerbaijan National Business Association brand over the next seven years, following the directive of the head of state.

“Our goal is to open ANBA’s 'Milli Biz' representation in 100 countries worldwide.

We aim to unite entrepreneurs operating in the regions, as well as our compatriots running businesses abroad, and companies that love Azerbaijan under this umbrella to attract investments into the country's regions. A key objective is to bring the products and services of our regional entrepreneurs to global markets,” he said.

