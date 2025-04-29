Azerbaijan’s leadership in Global South NGO Platform sparks launch of key global process - NGO Coalition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NGO Platform of the Global South marks the beginning of an important process, Melvin Vajiri, head of the NGO Coalition for Social Development at the UN, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the founding conference of the Platform of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Global South on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World."

"We are just beginning an important process in Azerbaijan, and it is Azerbaijan that has set the pace. In all my 28 years of working with civil society around the world, this is the first time I have seen the state take such an active stance and invite civil society to cooperate on such a large-scale, global platform where NGOs and authorities can work hand in hand, complementing each other's efforts and involving colleagues from the Global South in the process," he noted.

According to him, nowadays the usual narratives are changing and the world is becoming more unpredictable.

”However, when a state, such as Azerbaijan, takes steps towards civil society, it is truly worthy of emulation,“ Vajiri added.

He emphasized that this process is just beginning, and it is extremely important.

"I want to commend those behind this initiative for creating new mechanisms of engagement. I am ready to team up with colleagues from Africa and representatives of the African Diaspora to promote this platform together," Wajiri said.

He also noted that there is a need to create a common space where NGOs from around the world can discuss their concerns - global issues that affect everyone regardless of their color, background or political views - and contribute to the global debate.