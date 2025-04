BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The positions of education advisor have been abolished at Azerbaijan’s embassies in Germany and France, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a decree regarding additional measures to establish education advisor positions at certain Azerbaijani embassies. The decree also makes amendments to the Presidential decree dated March 14, 2012, concerning the establishment of education advisor roles in Azerbaijani embassies abroad.