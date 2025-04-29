Uzbekistan’s livestock sector shows solid growth in 1Q2025
In Q1 2025, Uzbekistan's farms produced 564,100 tons of meat, 2.06 million tons of milk, 1.54 billion eggs, 960 tons of wool, 459,700 karakul skins, and 19,100 tons of fish.
