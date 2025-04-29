bp updates on key upstream milestones from Iraq to Angola

Photo: bp

bp has provided fresh updates on its upstream operations across multiple geographies in Q1 2025, including progress on major oil and gas projects in Iraq, Azerbaijan, Angola, and Namibia. The company reported new exploration successes, infrastructure milestones, and key contract developments as it advances its global energy portfolio.

