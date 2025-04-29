Uzbekistan posts record-breaking fixed capital investments in early 2025

Uzbekistan saw a significant rise in fixed capital investments from its population, reaching 8.4 trillion Uzbek soums ($715 million) in the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 7 percent of total investments. This marks an improvement compared to the previous year, where the population's share fluctuated between 6.1 percent and 6.6 percent. The increase reflects growing economic confidence, likely driven by higher disposable incomes and better investment opportunities for the population.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register