National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps key interest rate steady amid economic growth

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has decided to maintain its key interest rate at 9 percent as part of its ongoing monetary policy. This decision, announced following a board meeting on April 28, 2025, comes amid continued strong economic activity in the country. Kyrgyzstan's real GDP grew by 13.1 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with the services, construction, and industry sectors driving this growth.

