Azerbaijan to brief ISESCO on condition of cultural monuments in Western Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. International organizations, including ISESCO, will be presented information on the current state of cultural monuments of Western Azerbaijan, the cairperson of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that these monuments are also part of the Islamic world and world civilization in general, and their destruction is a crime against world culture.

"We have a register of cultural monuments of Western Azerbaijan, and we will present information on their current state to international organizations, including ISESCO. Using the capabilities of these organizations, we will try to prevent the ongoing process of destruction of samples of Azerbaijani Muslim culture in West Azerbaijan," he said.

Aziz Alakbarli noted that, as it is known, an appeal was recently sent to UNESCO and other international organizations in connection with Tepebashi quarter, other cultural monuments, including Tepebashi mosque built by Abbasgulu khan of Iravan, to prevent their destruction.