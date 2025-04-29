Kyrgyzstan ups digital government game with new co-op agreement
Photo: Alpha Telecom (Mega)
"Alpha Telecom" (TM - MEGA) and the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, and Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan have signed a Memorandum of Intent to enhance cooperation in the information and communication technology sector. The agreement aims to introduce modern digital solutions to improve public services in construction, architecture, and housing.
