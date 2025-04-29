Azerbaijan's National Depository Center tracks growth in deposit accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan's National Depository Center (NDC) has over 160,000 total individual deposit accounts, Strategy and Project Management Officer at NDC Ali Aliyev said at a training on the topic "The Role of Depositors in the Ecosystem" co-organized by the NDC and the Unicapital investment company, Trend reports.

He said that about 105,000 of them are active deposit accounts.

"In 2024, the number of individual deposit accounts elevated. So, last year, more than 30,000 new individual deposit accounts were opened. This was due to the initial public offering that took place in the capital markets," Aliyev pointed out.

Founded in 1997, the National Depository Center operates at the core of the Azerbaijani stock market infrastructure, facilitating securities storage, property rights registration, and post-trading settlements. This organization stands as a premier financial institution within our nation. Its offerings encompass clearing operations, registrar functionalities, electronic services, and more.

