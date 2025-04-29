Azerbaijani, int'l NGOs sign cooperation agreements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29.​ The Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan and several international NGOs have signed memoranda of cooperation, Trend reports.

The signing of these documents took place as part of the forum "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening NGOs in the Global South for a New and Fair World."

The first memorandum was signed between the agency and the "Yuksalish" Movement from Uzbekistan.

A document of mutual understanding was later signed between the Union of Disabled Organizations of Azerbaijan and the National Agency of Djibouti for Working with Persons with Disabilities, the Public Association for Social Welfare of Citizens, and the I Am A Human For Rights Of Persons With Disability Society.

The International Eurasian Press Foundation and the Arab Platform for Renewable Energy signed a memorandum to enhance cooperation.

An agreement was also signed between the Woman, Development, Future Public Union and the Benin-based Future for the Future Organization.

The National NGO Forum of Azerbaijan and the Latin American division of the South-South Cooperation Council signed a cooperation agreement.

Additionally, a memorandum was signed between the Union of Children of Azerbaijan and the Citizen Engagement Platform Seychelles.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of a document of mutual understanding between the Constitutional Research Foundation and the Syrian Turkmen Associations Federation.

