Kazakhstan moves to defuse tariff tensions with U.S. through negotiations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 29. On April 9, the U.S. announced a 90-day delay in imposing the increased tariffs, and the government of Kazakhstan began consultations with the U.S. to prevent the tariffs from hitting Kazakhstan, said Serik Ashitov, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Trade Activities of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration, Trend reports.

He also noted that the U.S. measures affect only 4.8 percent of Kazakhstan's exports to America. According to him, key export goods of Kazakhstan, such as oil, uranium, silver, and ferroalloys, which account for about 90 percent of Kazakhstan's exports to the U.S., are not subject to these changes.



"Currently, there are no grounds to believe that the introduction of these measures will significantly impact Kazakhstan's exports. However, the Government and the Ministry of Trade and Integration will continue to work with American colleagues to minimize the consequences of such unilateral decisions," said Serik Ashitov.



He added that the issue will be discussed on international trade platforms, such as the World Trade Organization, to minimize potential consequences.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of duties on foreign goods. For Kazakhstan, the base tariff amounted to 27 percent.