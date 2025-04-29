Turkmenistan-ECO talks focus on future-proofing energy, transport, and trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 29. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, met with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad Majid Khan, and discussed key areas of collaboration, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides identified energy, transport and communications, trade and economic integration, digitalization, and the development of cultural ties as priority areas for enhanced collaboration.

The parties highlighted the significance of the initiatives advanced by the President of Turkmenistan, which aim to strengthen the role of ECO on the global stage. They also emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation among member states spanning Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Both sides noted the considerable potential for expanding joint efforts and reaffirmed the relevance of the Ashgabat Consensus for Action, adopted at the 15th ECO Summit in November 2021, as a guiding framework for future initiatives.

Special attention was given to the development of transport and transit infrastructure. In this context, the Turkmen side proposed organizing a dedicated event to commemorate the historical legacy of the Great Silk Road.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to constructive dialogue and expressed confidence in the continued dynamic development of Turkmenistan-ECO relations.