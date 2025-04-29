Azerbaijan's Baku hosts international event on Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. An international conference on “Afghanistan: regional connectivity, security and development” was held in Baku, organized by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and attended by representatives of special service agencies from 20 countries, Trend reports via the service.

Opening the event with an introductory speech and welcoming the guests the Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev highlighted that following previous meetings on Afghanistan the organization of the current conference in Baku is an important event and expressed his hope that the international event shall significantly contribute to the establishment of a centralized state in Afghanistan that adheres to the norms and principles of international law.

The Chief of the Service spoke about the Azerbaijan-Afghanistan relations, which have stood the test of many years and are built on mutual trust, as well as the deep historical and cultural ties between the peoples and noted that Azerbaijan has always supported international initiatives to ensure internal political stability and security in Afghanistan and has never spared its efforts in this direction.

Naghiyev drew attention to the need for comprehensive support from the world countries in Afghanistan's fight against transnational organized crime, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal migration.

Stressing that one of the main goals of the event is to present a unified position in preventing the destructive attempts of disruptive forces and terrorist groups interested in maintaining tension in Afghanistan, Naghiyev noted the importance of Afghanistan taking its place in the system of international relations and ensuring peace in this country, and expressed his belief that the countries of the region and other states shall make coordinated actions and joint efforts to achieve all this.

Representatives of other countries also made speeches on the topic at the conference, had expressed their belief that the event shall open up the necessary opportunities for taking more serious steps towards ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan and that the international community shall support the formation of lasting stability in Afghanistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel