Nigerian activist urges boosting cooperation with D8 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Cooperation between D8 countries should be intensified, Nigerian climate change activist Olumide Idowu said during the founding conference of the Platform of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of the Global South on the theme "Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World", Trend reports.

"I urge all of us to unite our efforts to achieve shared prosperity, sustainable development, and the strengthening of mutual commitments—especially within the framework of the Global South NGO platform. It is important to remember: cooperation is the key to progress. True development is only possible through partnership, which is why we need to intensify interaction between D8 countries, including Azerbaijan, on this global platform," he emphasized.

Idowu noted that the NGO conference in Baku has become a united front in the fight against the injustices faced by Global South countries, including poverty, the impacts of climate change, the need to improve the quality of education, and other pressing challenges.

"Nigeria is one of the most populous countries in Africa. It faces serious challenges in development and the economy. That is why we need cooperation that creates opportunities for economic partnerships and collective growth based on the combined potential of the participating countries," he added.

