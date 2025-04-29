Access to "digital.login" using "SİMA İmza" has increased 118-fold

The new-generation digital signature, SİMA, developed by "AzInTelecom" LLC operating under Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), continues to enhance accessibility to electronic services in both the public and private sectors.

In 2025, 35.55% of logins to the unified access platform "digital.login," which integrates numerous electronic services, were carried out using "SİMA İmza." This represents a 118-fold increase compared to 2022 when the SİMA digital signature was first introduced.

Currently, more than 150 public and private organizations' electronic services can be accessed via the "digital.login" unified access platform using the SİMA new-generation digital signature.

It should be noted that the number of downloads of the "SİMA İmza" mobile application has approached 4 million. The number of public and private organizations partnering with the new-generation digital signature has exceeded 70. Following recent changes to national legislation, 98% of employment contracts (by nearly 2 million individuals) have been signed electronically through "SİMA İmza." The total number of transactions conducted via SİMA has exceeded 36 million.

"SİMA İmza" eliminates citizens' dependence on service centers, reducing the workload and costs of service providers. It simplifies digital operations for citizens and institutions in both the public and private sectors. Azerbaijani citizens, foreigners legally residing in Azerbaijan, individual entrepreneurs, and legal entities can benefit from electronic services wherever they are.

Regarding user convenience, speed, and security, "SİMA İmza" has contributed to increasing citizen satisfaction and activating individuals' roles within the digital government concept through public-private partnerships. The new-generation digital signature, obtainable by downloading the mobile application, is free of charge for citizens.