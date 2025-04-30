Iran boosts non-oil exports to Uzbekistan
Iran's non-oil exports to Uzbekistan saw significant growth in the last Iranian year, with a 22.7% increase in value and a 13.6% rise in weight compared to the previous year. Exports were valued at approximately $411 million and weighed around 575,000 tons. Key products included dairy, petrochemicals, pipes, glass containers, and agricultural equipment. The total trade volume between Iran and Uzbekistan reached about $500 million, with an 8.7% increase in value and a 4.5% rise in weight.
