State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan doubles net profit
In 2024, the State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported strong financial performance, doubling its net profit and expanding its loan portfolio. The bank made substantial tax contributions alongside its subsidiaries and advanced several investment and international cooperation initiatives.
