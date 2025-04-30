Azerbaijan, UK weigh up strategic partnership capacities in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan and the UK discussed strategic partnership and investment opportunities in the energy sector, as well as current issues on the development of our economic and trade relations, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"In London, we had a productive meeting with Gareth Thomas, MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports) at the Department for Business and Trade.

We discussed our strategic energy partnership, investment opportunities, and key issues related to enhancing our economic and trade relations," Shahbazov said.

