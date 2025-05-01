Iran Khodro’s output sees impressive growth in latest figures

Iran Khodro Automobile Company (IKCO) in Iran saw a 16 percent increase in passenger car production in the first month of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year, producing around 29,300 cars. The growth is attributed to improved cooperation in equipment production and precise sales strategies. The company aims to enhance both the quality and quantity of its car production, with plans to manufacture 640,000 vehicles during the current year.

