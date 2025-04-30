Azerbaijan, Iran ink MoU on cross-border veterinary oversight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Veterinary Organization of Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in combating transboundary animal diseases, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan (co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission) Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran (co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission) Farzaneh Sadegh.

According to the memorandum, the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Veterinary Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran will carry out joint activities to implement measures to combat cross-border animal diseases in the territories adjacent to the state borders, as well as take appropriate measures to ensure the biological safety of the population and the environment of both states against the background of increasing epizootic tension caused by infectious diseases of animals in the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding will ensure the organization of joint activities in the border areas of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat epizootics, including control, vaccination, monitoring, and other activities.

The document is also aimed at expanding cooperation in the field of veterinary control at the border and exchange of experience between the countries.

In addition, the Memorandum reflects such issues as the establishment of working groups consisting of representatives of the Agency and the Veterinary Organization of Iran and experts in the mentioned directions, conducting joint studies, trainings, and exercises on laboratory diagnostics of animal diseases, exchange of information, and organization of meetings.