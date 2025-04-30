Kazakhstan unveils new forging and steel plant projects
In a significant step toward advancing Kazakhstan’s industrial sector, the country celebrated the launch of the first phase of its new forging and bandaging complex in Ekibastuz, with the ceremonial laying of a capsule marking the beginning of construction for a cutting-edge electric steelmaking plant.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy