Tajikistan, Turkmenistan drive forward industrial and transport cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Zavkizoda Zavki Amin, and Minister of Economy and Finance of Turkmenistan, Mammetguly Astanlyev, met in Arkadag to discuss strengthening bilateral ties in key sectors, Trend reports, citing Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to increasing mutual trade volumes, enhancing freight transportation, and improving goods transit. Additionally, the ministers discussed deepening industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Tajik delegation extended an invitation for Turkmenistan to participate at a high level in the upcoming International High-Level Conference on Glacier Preservation, scheduled for May 29-31, 2025, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties agreed to intensify efforts to ensure the timely implementation of directives from the heads of state of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, earlier in April, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also held high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the reconnection with the Central Asia Unified Energy System.

