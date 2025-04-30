Kazakhstan, Luxembourg focus on enhancing partnership with Benelux countries

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. A telephone conversation took place between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Trend reports.



In the course of the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Luc Frieden emphasized the importance of leveraging the potential of the partnership with the European Union, as well as strengthening cooperation with the Benelux countries.

In addition, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, finance, digital technologies, innovation, and other sectors.



Luxembourg is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. In October 2024, the 21st meeting of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council took place in Luxembourg, where the commitment to deepening and expanding cooperation under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) was reaffirmed.

