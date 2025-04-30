UAE to build major wind farms in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have partnered to develop two major wind farms in the Zhambyl region. The projects were approved following the ratification of an agreement by Kazakhstan's Mazhilis. The first project involves a 500 MW wind farm with a 150 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and 300 MWh storage capacity, alongside power transmission lines up to 125 km long.

