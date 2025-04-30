EBRD lends €315M to support Antalya airport refinancing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a 315 million euro senior A/B loan to Fraport TAV Antalya Yatirim Yapim ve Isletme, a joint venture between Fraport AG and TAV Airports, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the financing will support the refinancing of a bridge loan used during 2022–2024 for the operation of Antalya Airport under a new 25-year concession.

The EBRD loan is part of a 2.5 billion euro debt package aimed at replacing short-term financing with long-term project finance. The shift will help stabilize the venture’s financial structure, ensuring continuity for a major infrastructure project. Antalya Airport is Türkiye’s third-largest and a key hub for tourism and regional connectivity, linking nearly 250 destinations.

The refinancing will also support sector-wide improvements, including the development of a nationally accredited training programme and the adoption of more inclusive procurement and HR practices.

This project is among the EBRD’s broader efforts in Türkiye, where it has invested over 22 billion euros in nearly 500 projects, primarily in the private sector.