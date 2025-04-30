Azerbaijan sees significant revenue growth from State Property Service in 2024

The State Service for Property Issues in Azerbaijan reported a revenue of over 92 million manat for the previous year, marking a 7.2% increase compared to the previous year. The service's expenses reached nearly 96 million manat, a 9.5% rise. The revenue primarily came from non-stock exchange operations, while the expenses included salary costs, material costs, depreciation, and other operational expenses.

