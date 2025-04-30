Iran gears up for major growth in solar energy production by summer 2025

Iran will increase its solar power capacity to 4,700 megawatts by summer 2025. The country's Deputy Minister of Energy, Mohsen Tarztalab, launched a national project to build 5,000-megawatt solar facilities, including 3,000 megawatts. Iranian solar power capacity tops 1,700 megawatts and is anticipated to reach 2,000 by June. By August, 1,000 megawatts will be added.

