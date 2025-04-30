Uzbekistan notes rise in remote banking service usage
As of April 1, 2025, Uzbekistan boasted a whopping 62.1 million customers taking advantage of remote banking services, proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to embracing technology. Xalq Bank took the cake with 7.6 million users, while Aloqabank wasn't far behind at 5.8 million, and TBC Bank rounded out the trio with 5.6 million.
