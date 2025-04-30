Azerbaijan sees major growth in consumer loans issued by banks in 2025

Azerbaijan's banks issued nearly 1.5 billion manat in consumer loans over the past year. By the end of March, the total consumer loan portfolio reached 8.6 billion manat, marking a 20.5% increase compared to the same period last year. In March alone, banks granted 59.6 million manat in consumer loans. Additionally, the total loan portfolio of banks grew to 27.88 billion manat, reflecting a 15.7% year-on-year increase.

