Azerbaijan sees major growth in consumer loans issued by banks in 2025
Azerbaijan's banks issued nearly 1.5 billion manat in consumer loans over the past year. By the end of March, the total consumer loan portfolio reached 8.6 billion manat, marking a 20.5% increase compared to the same period last year. In March alone, banks granted 59.6 million manat in consumer loans. Additionally, the total loan portfolio of banks grew to 27.88 billion manat, reflecting a 15.7% year-on-year increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy