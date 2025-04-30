TotalEnergies’ LNG segment sees lower Q1 cash flow
Photo: TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies reported a 14% decline in cash flow from operations for its Integrated LNG segment in Q1 2025, reaching $1.25 billion. The decrease was driven by lower LNG prices and timing effects in dividend payments from equity affiliates. Despite the quarterly drop, cash flow remained broadly stable compared to Q1 2024, showing a modest 1% year-on-year increase.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy