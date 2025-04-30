TotalEnergies’ LNG segment sees lower Q1 cash flow

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies reported a 14% decline in cash flow from operations for its Integrated LNG segment in Q1 2025, reaching $1.25 billion. The decrease was driven by lower LNG prices and timing effects in dividend payments from equity affiliates. Despite the quarterly drop, cash flow remained broadly stable compared to Q1 2024, showing a modest 1% year-on-year increase.

