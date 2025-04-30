TRACECA unveils digital pilot to streamline Europe-Asia freight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Efforts to strengthen transport connectivity across Central Asia took center stage at a recent TRACECA meeting, where officials discussed digitalization of transit procedures and enhanced ferry operations across the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the official meeting Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the PS IGC TRACECA met with Edgars Skuja, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Azerbaijan. During the meeting the current and prospective TRACECA projects, as well as transport potential and possibilities of Latvia as an observer country in the IGC TRACECA were discussed.

Key topics included the launch of a pilot project for the digital e-CIM/SMGS consignment note, the introduction of electronic transport permits, and the development of a unified transit permit under the TRACECA framework. These initiatives aim to streamline logistics and support the growing trade flows between Europe, the Caucasus, and Asia.

A major point of discussion was the ongoing development of the 2027–2036 strategy for the International Transport Corridor (ITC) Europe–Caucasus–Asia, which places Central Asia as a critical hub for East–West transit. The TRACECA Fund, designed to facilitate such projects, may also see expanded involvement from observer countries.

Asset Assavbayev highlighted recent progress in multimodal cargo transport via a pilot route linking Lithuania to Kazakhstan through the Black and Caspian Seas. The success of the initiative was made possible through cooperation among transport and customs authorities from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Lithuania.

The meeting also welcomed growing interest from countries such as Latvia and Greece, reflecting broader European engagement in TRACECA’s evolving regional infrastructure plans.