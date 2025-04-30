Uzbekistan, Russia unite to design key Trans-Afghan trade route

Photo: The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Russia will jointly design the Trans-Afghan Railway, creating faster, cheaper trade routes between Southeast Asia, the CIS, China, and Europe. The project is part of the North-South corridor and aims to boost Uzbekistan’s role as a regional logistics hub.

