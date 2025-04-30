Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold planning conference for joint UAV exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A planning conference for the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise was held in one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Air Force with a delegation from the Department for the Use and Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The participants of the event were presented with a briefing on the objectives and tasks of the Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise.

It was highlighted that the upcoming joint exercise will focus on UAV operation planning, enhancing execution and evaluation skills, improving interoperability between units from different countries, and strengthening defense against UAVs.

Then, a broad exchange of views on many issues regarding the upcoming joint exercise was held, and questions of mutual interest were answered.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel