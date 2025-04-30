Kazakhstan, Pakistan forge ahead with new deals in trade and transportation

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) between Kazakhstan and Pakistan was held in Islamabad on April 30, co-chaired by Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev and Pakistan's Minister of National Economy Ahmad Khan Chima. During the meeting, 10 bilateral intergovernmental documents were signed across various sectors, including trade, education, sports, and transportation.

