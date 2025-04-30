Kazakhstan's renewables capacity hits new heights in early 2025

Photo: Samruk Energy

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan's renewable energy sector experienced a notable increase in electricity generation. The total installed capacity of renewable energy facilities grew significantly, with wind, solar, and small hydropower plants making up the majority. The sector produced a substantial amount of electricity, with wind power plants being the largest contributor.

