IAEA to be essential in securing breakthrough agreement - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would have a crucial role to play if an agreement is reached between Iran and the US over the country’s nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Araghchi emphasized that, under the terms of any potential deal, the IAEA would oversee trust-building measures related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

"Of course, an agreement must be reached between Iran and the IAEA regarding the tests, but not all issues will necessarily be covered," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

