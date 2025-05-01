Azerbaijan sees major growth in American Express card payments in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, payments made through American Express cards issued by non-resident financial institutions in Azerbaijan reached 800 transactions, totaling 600,000 manat. Compared to the same period in 2024, the transaction volume increased by 20%. Overall, transactions through all payment cards issued by non-residents amounted to 900,100 operations with a total volume of 86.5 million manat.

