Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy reports significant drop in export revenues in 1Q2025
Photo: azerenerji
AzerEnergy's first-quarter 2025 export revenues were $1 million, down $39.3 million, or 40.3 times, from 2024's $40.3 million. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication reports this. The report also noted that SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department leads state-owned non-oil exporters.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy