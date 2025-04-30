Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy reports significant drop in export revenues in 1Q2025

Photo: azerenerji

AzerEnergy's first-quarter 2025 export revenues were $1 million, down $39.3 million, or 40.3 times, from 2024's $40.3 million. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication reports this. The report also noted that SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department leads state-owned non-oil exporters.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register